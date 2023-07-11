Highview Capital Management LLC DE Acquires 36,864 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 279.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,864 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in AT&T were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,748,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,464,293. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.