Highview Capital Management LLC DE Decreases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,389 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Target were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Target by 3.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Target by 131.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 191.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

TGT stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,304,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

