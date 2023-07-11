Highview Capital Management LLC DE Decreases Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after buying an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,982,000 after buying an additional 782,517 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,792,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,629,000 after buying an additional 119,227 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,529,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,300,000 after buying an additional 314,480 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 2.1 %

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.44. The company had a trading volume of 259,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.64. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $242.65. The company has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 74.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $9,119,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,303,547.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $9,119,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,303,547.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,161 shares of company stock valued at $43,079,515 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

