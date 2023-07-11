Highview Capital Management LLC DE Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 29.0% in the first quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Newmont by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 398,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 7.0% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 163,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 3.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

Newmont Stock Performance

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,230 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,993,879. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.79. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $60.08. The firm has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of -64.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. Newmont’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

