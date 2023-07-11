Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 397,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $76,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

