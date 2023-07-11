Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $28.70

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.70 and last traded at $28.97, with a volume of 5290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -111.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $353.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.60 million. Horace Mann Educators had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently -507.69%.

In related news, SVP Michael Weckenbrock sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $52,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,178,000 after purchasing an additional 40,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,033,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,618,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,756,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after buying an additional 186,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,611,000 after buying an additional 28,539 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,473,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,062,000 after buying an additional 646,999 shares during the period.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

