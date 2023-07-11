Horizen (ZEN) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $111.63 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.04 or 0.00026385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $111.63 million and approximately $5.22 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00094657 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00045987 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,889,788 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

