Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.82.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Down 0.1 %

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $102.63 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $113.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.00 and a 200 day moving average of $108.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after purchasing an additional 190,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 349,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

