HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $544.20

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $544.20 and last traded at $531.94, with a volume of 75653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $529.94.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut HubSpot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.12. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.81 and a beta of 1.57.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total transaction of $1,174,859.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,603,742.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.65, for a total value of $3,592,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 613,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,232,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,554 shares of company stock valued at $16,978,923. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,960,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,029,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 1.8% in the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 2,271.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

