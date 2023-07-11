IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,918 Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF makes up about 0.7% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $7,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,365,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 218,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,996,000 after purchasing an additional 21,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,698,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLTL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.59. The company had a trading volume of 13,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,915. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 12 month low of $104.81 and a 12 month high of $105.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.49.

About Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

