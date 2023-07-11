IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 475 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $2.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.46. The company had a trading volume of 580,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,016. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $198.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

