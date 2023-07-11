IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 8,098 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,098 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CVS Health Stock Performance

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,405,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,895,495. The firm has a market cap of $90.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average is $77.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

