IFG Advisory LLC Buys 14,697 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,697 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,358,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081,042 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 585.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,421,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,893 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,028,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,697 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,405,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,527,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,794 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,790. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.79. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $48.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1342 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

