IFG Advisory LLC Buys 2,857 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 71.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,452.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.81. 163,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,515. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.91 and a 52 week high of $102.18.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

