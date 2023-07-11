IFG Advisory LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,693,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

Accenture stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,638. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.39. The stock has a market cap of $204.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.93%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

