IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,422,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.29. The company had a trading volume of 283,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,230. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.47. The stock has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $276.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

