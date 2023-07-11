Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) vs. RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Head to Head Analysis

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) and RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Inari Medical has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenovaCare has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Inari Medical and RenovaCare, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inari Medical 0 1 6 0 2.86 RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Inari Medical currently has a consensus price target of $87.75, indicating a potential upside of 51.37%.

This table compares Inari Medical and RenovaCare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inari Medical $412.89 million 8.03 -$29.27 million ($0.53) -109.38 RenovaCare N/A N/A -$4.47 million ($0.06) N/A

RenovaCare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inari Medical. Inari Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RenovaCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inari Medical and RenovaCare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inari Medical -6.87% -6.78% -5.72% RenovaCare N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Inari Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of Inari Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RenovaCare beats Inari Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc. builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases. It serves interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, and vascular surgeons. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage biotech and medical device company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. RenovaCare, Inc. has a strategic collaboration StemCell Systems GmbH for isolating and spraying self-donated stem cells to regenerate tissues and organs. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

