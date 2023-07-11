Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Trading Down 3.7%

Independence Gold Corp. (CVE:IGO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 149,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 154,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Independence Gold Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13.

Independence Gold (CVE:IGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independence Gold Corp. will post -0.065625 EPS for the current year.

About Independence Gold

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in Canada and North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the 3Ts project comprising 15 mineral claims covering approximately 5,200 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and Boulevard project with approximately 958 quartz mining claims covering approximately 19,960 hectares situated in Whitehorse mining district, Yukon.

