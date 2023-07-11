Ingenta plc (ING) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.25 on August 14th

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Monday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Ingenta’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Ingenta Stock Performance

LON ING opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.38) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 106.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 111.95. Ingenta has a one year low of GBX 85.01 ($1.09) and a one year high of GBX 134.95 ($1.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,194.44 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

About Ingenta

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers applications designed to manage intellectual property assets and published content for print and digital products, such as royalty calculation, online sales and marketing, digital and print distribution, product, and subscription management.

