Ingenta plc (ING) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.25 on August 14th

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Monday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is a positive change from Ingenta’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Ingenta Stock Performance
LON ING opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.38) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 106.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 111.95. Ingenta has a one year low of GBX 85.01 ($1.09) and a one year high of GBX 134.95 ($1.74). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,194.44 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
About Ingenta
