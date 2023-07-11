Insider Buying: Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) CFO Buys 73 Shares of Stock

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) CFO K Christopher Farkas purchased 73 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.43 per share, for a total transaction of $11,346.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,677.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.24. 107,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.28. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $125.91 and a 12 month high of $187.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

CW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth $44,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

