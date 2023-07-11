Insider Buying: Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT) Insider Buys 700,000 Shares of Stock

Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT – Get Free Report) insider Steven Turner bought 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$16,100.00 ($10,733.33).

Pivotal Metals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15.

Pivotal Metals Company Profile

Pivotal Metals Limited explores for and develops tungsten and tin projects in Spain. It also explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, platinum group metals, and gold projects in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rafaella Resources Limited and changed its name to Pivotal Metals Limited in November 2022.

