Insider Buying: The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,961 Shares of Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc acquired 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $25,630.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,651,156 shares in the company, valued at $34,650,608.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 769 shares of Joint stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $10,043.14.

On Monday, June 26th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 1,640 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.09 per share, with a total value of $21,467.60.

On Friday, June 23rd, Bandera Partners Llc bought 16,673 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $217,916.11.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 6,999 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,406.94.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 16,487 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $214,660.74.

On Monday, June 12th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 4,912 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,150.72.

Joint Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $13.29. 128,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,787. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.48. The Joint Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Trading of Joint

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.17. Joint had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $28.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Joint by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Joint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Joint by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Joint by 265.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 98,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 71,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Joint by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Joint in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Joint from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

