Insider Selling: Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) CEO Sells 207,932 Shares of Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 207,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $794,300.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,461,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,503,174.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blade Air Mobility Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.98. 1,166,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,420. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.63.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $45.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 2.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,962,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,431,000 after buying an additional 137,713 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 582.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLDE shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.