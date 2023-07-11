Insider Selling: Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) General Counsel Sells 27,881 Shares of Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 27,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $104,553.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,352,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:BLDE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.98. 1,166,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,420. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63. The company has a market cap of $291.22 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.80. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $6.86.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $45.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,962,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,431,000 after acquiring an additional 137,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,808,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after buying an additional 50,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 38,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 42,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 788,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 104,102 shares during the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLDE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

