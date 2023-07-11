Insider Selling: Botala Energy Limited (ASX:BTE) Insider Sells 4,000,000 Shares of Stock

Botala Energy Limited (ASX:BTE – Get Free Report) insider Wolf Martinick sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07), for a total value of A$400,000.00 ($266,666.67).

Wolf Martinick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 5th, Wolf Martinick bought 292,029 shares of Botala Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,052.18 ($28,034.78).

On Thursday, April 27th, Wolf Martinick bought 99,992 shares of Botala Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,998.88 ($9,332.59).

On Monday, April 17th, Wolf Martinick purchased 42,852 shares of Botala Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,427.80 ($4,285.20).

About Botala Energy

Botala Energy Limited explores for and develops coal-bed methane (CBM) and renewable energy opportunities in southern Africa, primarily Botswana. Its principal property is the 70% owned Serowe CBM project located in central Kalahari Karoo basin of Botswana. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Osborne Park, Australia.

