Insider Selling: Botala Energy Limited (ASX:BTE) Insider Sells 4,000,000 Shares of Stock

Botala Energy Limited (ASX:BTE – Get Free Report) insider Wolf Martinick sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07), for a total value of A$400,000.00 ($266,666.67).
Wolf Martinick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 5th, Wolf Martinick bought 292,029 shares of Botala Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,052.18 ($28,034.78).
- On Thursday, April 27th, Wolf Martinick bought 99,992 shares of Botala Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,998.88 ($9,332.59).
- On Monday, April 17th, Wolf Martinick purchased 42,852 shares of Botala Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,427.80 ($4,285.20).
