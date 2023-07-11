Insider Selling: EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) CEO Sells 824 Shares of Stock

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 824 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $153,486.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,722 shares in the company, valued at $43,907,936.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Anthony Guzzi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 7th, Anthony Guzzi sold 2,435 shares of EMCOR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $450,499.35.

On Friday, June 30th, Anthony Guzzi sold 7,741 shares of EMCOR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $1,432,239.82.

On Thursday, April 27th, Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of EME traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.26. The company had a trading volume of 274,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,078. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.48 and a 52-week high of $187.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.10.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 562.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 978,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 830,522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 50.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,825,000 after acquiring an additional 760,499 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 719,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,616,000 after acquiring an additional 659,012 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,867,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 96.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,859,000 after acquiring an additional 320,153 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

