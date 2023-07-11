Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

INSE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSE. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 489,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 249,794 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 250.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 338,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 241,866 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 497.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 273,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 227,632 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 997,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 194,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 184,648 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.59. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $16.44.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.03 million. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. Research analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

