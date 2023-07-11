inSure DeFi Market Cap Reaches $106.68 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $106.68 million and $207,277.70 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

inSure DeFi Token Profile

SURE is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00399402 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $35,665.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

