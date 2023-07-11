Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Cut to C$221.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from C$224.00 to C$221.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Intact Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IFCZF stock remained flat at $148.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.59. Intact Financial has a one year low of $132.66 and a one year high of $157.48.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

