Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Lowered to C$221.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$224.00 to C$221.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$229.00 to C$228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$221.89.

Intact Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

TSE:IFC traded down C$4.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$193.35. 305,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,513. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$200.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$197.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$177.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$209.57. The firm has a market cap of C$33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.94 by C$0.12. Intact Financial had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of C$5.33 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 13.0104167 earnings per share for the current year.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

