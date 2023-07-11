Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) is Tributary Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares during the period. Integer makes up 2.1% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $22,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,214,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Integer by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,004,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after acquiring an additional 291,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Integer in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,491,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Integer by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,154,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,060,000 after purchasing an additional 251,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Integer by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 455,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,172,000 after purchasing an additional 215,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Integer Trading Down 1.8 %

ITGR traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,017. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $89.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $378.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.43 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Integer in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Insider Activity at Integer

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $303,956.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

