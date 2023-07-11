Integrated Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSD. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,971. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.61%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

