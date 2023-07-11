Integrated Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 145,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises about 3.9% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,161,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,331,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 1,682,382 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,300,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,262.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,029,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,486,000 after buying an additional 986,355 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.79. 2,163,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,362,707. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.22. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

