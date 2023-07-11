Integrated Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,508 Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 597,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 338,184 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 316,004 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 656.1% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 219,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 190,242 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 248,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 142,125 shares during the period.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:KTF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,998. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.71.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.0254 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

