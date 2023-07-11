Integrated Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.1% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.42. The company had a trading volume of 960,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,431,295. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.22.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

