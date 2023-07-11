Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Reduced by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,494 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,612 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.3% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,204,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,949,441. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.84. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a PE ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

