Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Lifted by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,445 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 2.7% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $1,788,000. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 48,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 14,965 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,026,605 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,209,000 after buying an additional 58,200 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2,129.8% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 2,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Intel by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 16,464 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $137.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

