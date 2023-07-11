International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,401 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.11% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $24,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 395.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.52. The stock had a trading volume of 151,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,163. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.70. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -39.42%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IFF. Citigroup initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

