Internet Computer Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $4.06 or 0.00013330 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.78 billion and $12.48 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00044714 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00030446 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000790 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 500,247,105 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,779,032 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.