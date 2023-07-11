Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Hits New 1-Year High at $84.86

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.86 and last traded at $84.61, with a volume of 8314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.61.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.09 and its 200 day moving average is $80.31.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8,435.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,091,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $705,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

