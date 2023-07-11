Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 307,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session’s volume of 135,267 shares.The stock last traded at $18.13 and had previously closed at $18.12.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $672.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 386.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

