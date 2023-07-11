Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 2.1% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 633,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,267,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 22,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.3 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.43. 3,151,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,497,348. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.35. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

