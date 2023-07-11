Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Position Trimmed by ACT Advisors LLC.

ACT Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 658,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,976 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises approximately 19.7% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $30,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,175,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 363.4% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $528,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

BATS OMFL traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $48.38. 539,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

