Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,405 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,306,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,793,000 after acquiring an additional 438,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,650,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,087,000 after acquiring an additional 632,218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,583,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,471. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.61 and a 200 day moving average of $145.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $155.71.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

