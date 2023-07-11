Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.65

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.65 and last traded at $77.41, with a volume of 64468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.13.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.65. The company has a market cap of $700.13 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

