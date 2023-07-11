Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 11th (BA, BEG, BLND, CAML, CCH, CSFS, CTG, ECO, HAT, HTG)

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, July 11th:

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.15) target price on the stock.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

British Land (LON:BLND) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 420 ($5.40) price target on the stock.

British Land (LON:BLND) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 265 ($3.41) price target on the stock.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 3,000 ($38.60) target price on the stock.

Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Christie Group (LON:CTG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 125 ($1.61) target price on the stock.

H&T Group (LON:HAT) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 400 ($5.15) target price on the stock.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 1,680 ($21.61) target price on the stock.

Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Mondi (LON:MNDI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,650 ($21.23) target price on the stock.

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 250 ($3.22) price target on the stock.

Plus500 (LON:PLUS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 2,300 ($29.59) target price on the stock.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Synectics (LON:SNX) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

The Mission Group (LON:TMG) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Trifast (LON:TRI) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Unite Group (LON:UTG) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.15) price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.