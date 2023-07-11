Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 11th (BA, BEG, BLND, CAML, CCH, CSFS, CTG, ECO, HAT, HTG)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, July 11th:

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.15) target price on the stock.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG)

had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

British Land (LON:BLND) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 420 ($5.40) price target on the stock.

British Land (LON:BLND) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 265 ($3.41) price target on the stock.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 3,000 ($38.60) target price on the stock.

Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Christie Group (LON:CTG) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 125 ($1.61) target price on the stock.

H&T Group (LON:HAT) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 400 ($5.15) target price on the stock.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 1,680 ($21.61) target price on the stock.

Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Mondi (LON:MNDI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,650 ($21.23) target price on the stock.

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 250 ($3.22) price target on the stock.

Plus500 (LON:PLUS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 2,300 ($29.59) target price on the stock.

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Synectics (LON:SNX) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

The Mission Group (LON:TMG) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Trifast (LON:TRI) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Unite Group (LON:UTG) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.15) price target on the stock.

