Investment Management of Virginia LLC Acquires 14,460 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 17.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Trading Up 1.8 %

SMP traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,073. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.57. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Insider Activity at Standard Motor Products

In other Standard Motor Products news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 2,550 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $92,845.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,910.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

