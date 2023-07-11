Investment Management of Virginia LLC Boosts Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares accounts for about 1.9% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $9,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AUB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.59. 12,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,499. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $41.04.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AUB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

