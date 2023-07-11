Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $15.04 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF makes up 2.9% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned about 0.92% of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $15,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS REGL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.53. 53,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.08.

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

