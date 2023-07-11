Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $3.12 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,349 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 239,108 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,405 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 563,144 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,349,000 after buying an additional 24,989 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 187,054 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 52,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.80. 1,818,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,832,725. The company has a market capitalization of $174.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.72. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.